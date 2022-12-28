The city of Lecce mourns the untimely and sudden death of Davide Felix: the 17-year-old suffered cardiac arrest

He was called David Felix the 17-year-old boy who on Christmas Eve morning lost his life following an illness that stopped his heart forever. He was on his electric scooter and suddenly collapsed to the ground. The agony of parents, relatives and friends during his funeral celebrated this morning.

Credit: LECCEPRIMA

A Christmas, the one just spent, which unfortunately has not been lived in a happy way since several Italian families. Sheer tragedies have turned their lives upside down and taken away the people closest to them.

As in the case of David, a boy from only 17 years old resident of Lecce, who fell ill on the morning of Christmas Eve and collapsed to the ground while riding his electric scooter.

The autopsy, carried out in recent days, confirmed what were the first hypotheses. A atrioventricular fibrillationunfortunately due to a malformation that the 17-year-old had since birth.

Rescuers arrived immediately on the spot, alerted by some witnesses who had noticed the collapse of the young man. Unfortunately, despite numerous resuscitation attempts, his young heart he never started beating again.

Condolences for Davide Felix

The disappearance of Davide Felix has shattered the hearts of his family family members in a thousand pieces. The boy’s mom, dad and brother don’t give each other peace.

But also A lot of friendsBecause Davide was a very good boy, cheerful, kind, good to everyone, with a thousand passions and an excellent student in the second year of the “Grazia Deledda” technical institute in Lecce.

At 11:00 this morning the solemn funeral of the boy, at the Mater Ecclesiae church of Castromediana small town where Davide’s family resides.

His parents and brother wrote a touching dedication on the funeral poster, which reads:

It was so sad to see you leave that day. You went and left us to live in a better world. Stay with us the certainty that you will always be in our hearts.

ASD Sporting Lecce, an amateur team in which Davide’s brother plays, has opened one fundraiser to help the Felix family through this dramatic period.