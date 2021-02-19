The first date of the Professional League Cup has already been played and this Thursday 18 closed the pass book, with news and surprises. The new version of the Clarín Interactive Guide It has all the data and all the news club by club.

The matches and goals of the first date of the Professional League Cup are already added as well as the matches of the Argentina Cup. The statistics in all the campuses refer to the matches and goals played in Argentine teams of First Division A, divided into League (which will begin after the Copa América), national cups (the two that are being played) and international (which will begin shortly).

After each date, the statistics will be updated. What will also allow incorporating to the campus if a new youth or any authorized incorporation appears. As well as keeping up with him coaches movement.

Complete guide to all campuses

