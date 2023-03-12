As he climbed over, Michele Guzzo got entangled and severed his femoral artery: he bled to death in a few minutes

An absolute tragedy took place yesterday morning in Parma. Michael Guzzo, a 28-year-old local boy, lost his life trying to climb over the fence of a house. A fence pick cut his femoral artery and he passed out due to the enormous amount of blood lost in the following minutes.

The one that took place yesterday in Parma is one of them tragedy that they never want to hear. Because it happened due to a dramatic fatality and because it cost the life of a very young boy, with many years still to live.

The episode took place in Via dei Partigiani d’Italiain the Emilian province, at 9:00 in the morning yesterday, Saturday 11 March.

The young man, whose name was Michele Guzzo, was staying climbing over the fence iron of a dwelling, when it remained stuck in one of the spikes of the enclosure.

The weight of her body falling to the ground caused her leg to be severely severed, as was hers femoral artery.

Help was useless for Michele Guzzo

For endless minutes no one noticed what happened and Michele Guzzo, stunned by sudden and copious loss of bloodimmediately collapsed to the ground.

When some passers-by saw him they immediately alerted the emergency serviceswho arrived on the spot, found him dying on the ground, immersed in his blood.

Despite numerous efforts to try to stop the bleeding and save him, the doctors finally had to give up and find his death.

The authorities now they investigate about what happened. At the beginning, no hypothesis had been excluded, including that of a violent act. After the surveys, however, the hypothesis of one seems increasingly probable tragic fatality.

What the investigation will now focus on is the reason for which the 28-year-old decided to climb over that fence in via Partigiani d’Italia. It would seem that he wanted to reach the house of a friend of his, but his rumor has not yet been confirmed.