On Sunday afternoon Samuel Casadei felt ill and alone called for help: the tragic epilogue came on Monday night

A sudden illness, the call for help and hospitalization. Samuel Casadei, known throughout the Marche Riviera with the stage name of DJ Sam, passed away suddenly at just 50 years old. Some neighbors said they saw him get into the ambulance alone. No one would have imagined such a tragic epilogue.

The tragedy occurred in Pesaro during the night between Sunday and Monday past.

On Sunday afternoon Samuel, a man from 50 years well known throughout the city and throughout the Marche coast for his activity as a deejay and entertainer at night, he independently called the 118 rescuers because he wasn’t feeling very well.

A malaise as happens to everyone, we thought. So much so that when the doctors arrived at his house, Samuel followed them independently and he climbed into the ambulance with his own legs.

Unfortunately what seemed like one situation It’s not particularly worrying crashed rapidly in the following hours.

In the night between Sunday and Monday, unfortunately, the unthinkable happened and the man, probably due to a heart attackhas passed away forever.

Condolences for the death of Samuel Casadei

The news of the disappearance of Samuel Casadei immediately spread to Pesaro and its province, provoking shock and pain to the many who knew and appreciated him.

Countless i condolence messages appeared on social media, mainly from his friends, but also from those who shared consoles and stages throughout the Region with him.

Giuliano Antinoriformer owner of the Gra club and owner of the Plastic record shop, wrote:

I hadn’t seen him for a long time, but we spent the years from 1997 to 2005 together, wonderful years of Fuente di Fano, who later became Bachelor. Samuel was a rock DJ and in those years, it was me, him and Mirko Bertuccioli, who unfortunately is no longer around either, who brought that music to life. Sam used to come buy records from me at Plastic. He was a precious person, ironic, nice, someone who, even after some time, when he saw you again, it was as if I had met him a minute before. I will never forget those beautiful parties on the beach, in those clubs, that music. Those years of rock and Sam.

In another message on social media, we read that soon a party will be organized in honor of the musician’s memoryjust as he would have wanted.