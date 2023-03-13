Tragedy on Women’s Day, Domenico Moriconi crashed while trying to collect mimosa for his wife

A sad story that happened in Marsciano, in the province of Perugia. Dominic Moriconi he lost his life at 75, while trying to make a romantic gesture for his wife.

The man wanted collect a branch of mimosa fresh, from a tree that grows near his house. He climbed a low wall, but that beautiful gesture for his wife, in an instant, turned into a tragedy that no one will ever forget.

Domenico Moriconi has lost his balance, perhaps he slipped or perhaps he miscalculated the distances. The few seconds, it is plunged into the void and has hit my head.

The alarm was immediately raised on 118. The rescuers rushed to the scene and found the 75-year-old still conscious, but in very serious conditions. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and placed in the intensive care unit. The doctors of Santa Maria della Misericordia did everything possible. Unfortunately, his heart stopped forever a few hours after reaching the health facility.

Doctors determined that he died of a severe head injury.

Autopsy ordered on Domenico Moriconi’s body

Ninoas everyone called him, left an unfillable void in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched investigations to reconstruct the dynamics of the facts. It has also been arrangedautopsywhich will serve to establish whether there may be a possible illness. However, there is no doubt how the death occurred.

Domenico Moriconi wanted to give a bouquet of fresh mimosas to his wife for the women’s day and had decided to pick them from the tree outside their home. A wonderful gesture by a 75-year-old man, after long years of love with his beloved wife. A gesture that no one will ever forget and that will forever be kept in the heart of his entire family.