The thrill of winning the lottery is a dream shared by many, however it became a nightmare for John Cheeks, who filed a lawsuit against Powerball after deny him a $340 million prize because of an error on the company's website.

It was January 6 when Cheeks purchased a ticket when the jackpot reached 340 million. Without rushing, he waited until January 7 to review the winning numbers, choosing dates of births of family members.

Realizing that he was right, he called a friend, who advised him to take a screenshot as evidence, Well, he never imagined having problems when he went to claim the ticket.

The next day, when trying to redeem his prize, the surprise was heartbreaking: the numbers on the website did not match those of the live draw, which is why, after claiming to win 340 million dollars, they denied him the prize due to an unexpected error.

A visit to the Washington DC Lottery and Gaming Office confirmed an error, indicating that he was not the winner. Inexplicably, They suggested he throw away the bill, but Cheeks, distrustful, kept it in a safe deposit box.

Powerball told its lawyer, Richard Evans, that Taoti Enterprises, the digital advertising agency responsible for the website, He made a mistake and uploaded the wrong numbers to the website.

However, Evans, despite being told to throw away the ticket as it was invalid, is waiting for evidence to support this claim, since he is seeking justice by ensuring that he is the winner.

Given Evans' interview with NBC 4, it is worth noting that because in January no one claimed the money, the Jackpot grew until February 6, when someone else claimed more than 700 million.