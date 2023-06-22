Bong, who became famous through the talent show “Korea Got Talent”, died at the age of 33, as the police found him dead at his home in Seoul, on Tuesday.

The police believe that the pop singer committed suicide, after he published an apology this week on his YouTube channel, for claiming to have cancer, and for obtaining donations from people who sympathized with him under the pretext of undergoing treatment.

In his letter, Bong said, “I sincerely apologize to all those who have suffered from my foolish mistakes. I have made repeated mistakes. I have returned everyone who asked for donations back to me.”

Bong’s death comes two years after he aroused controversy when he launched a fundraising campaign for his treatment, after claiming he had cancer, only to be revealed later on by the pop singer’s lie.