A stunt that risks costing you dearly. A candidate who was taking the driving license theory exam at the driving license office of the autonomous province of Bolzano was discovered by plainclothes police officers with a micro-earpiece in his ear. The device was probably used by the candidate to have answers suggested. Not satisfied with the bad impression he had already made, the candidate tried to get rid of the test by swallowing the earpiece. Evidently he didn’t imagine what would happen next, when he was taken to the emergency room to undergo an x-ray which highlighted the presence of the earpiece.