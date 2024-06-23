Betrayal would be the real reason for the breakup between the hyena Veronica Ruggieri and the television host Nicolò De Devitiis: Amedeo Venza’s indiscretions

Two people who worked together discovered that they had a strong connection that led to the birth of a love. On social media they shared private moments and funny dances, arousing curiosity among followers. The breakup of their relationship seemed impossible, but it happened anyway. The news of the separation between Veronica Ruggeri and Nicolò De Devitiis, who seemed inseparable after 5 years of relationship, shocked the couple’s fans. It was she who confirmed the end of their relationship, with a post on Instagram that left everyone surprised.

Betrayal would be the main cause of the breakup between Nicolò De Devitiis and Veronica Ruggeri

But the surprises don’t end there. According to rumors, it seems that Nicolò De Devitiis has already found comfort in the arms of another woman: the singer of Sanremo Rose Villain. The rumors about an alleged betrayal on the part of the Le Iene correspondent have caused a sensation among fans, who wonder how long this secret story has been going on.

Veronica and Nicolò met on the set of the well-known television program, becoming one of the most loved couples by the public. But now it seems that their story has come to an end, leaving room for new intriguing scenarios.

The gossip expert Amedeo Venza confirmed the rumor that Nicolò and Rose Villain were seen together on the streets of Rome, further fueling the rumors about the alleged betrayal. Both have decided to maintain maximum confidentiality about their relationship, deleting suspicious comments on social media.

Fans are excited, eager to discover all the details of this daring story. It remains to be seen whether Veronica Ruggeri had she already suspected a betrayal on Nicolò’s part or if it was a real surprise for her. Only time will give the answers to all the questions that currently leave everyone in suspense.

