The main reason that drives hundreds of people to eat at Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Doha is the chance to meet Salt Bae up close, exchange a few words with him and witness his iconic way of cutting and salting meat when served at the table.

But for a group of tourists, the experience was ruined by a bad attitude from the businessman, who was talking to someone on the phone via earphones when approaching the diners.

In a video posted on Tik Tok that quickly went viral, Salt Bae’s behavior is defined as “disrespectful”: “He charged $600 to come to our table to cut our meat and in the meantime he was talking to someone on his AirPods ”.

The person who posted the footage added: “I do not recommend his restaurant. Waste of money and rude staff”. Nusret Gökçe, real name of the owner, is attacked harshly in the comments.

He therefore ends up again in the crosshairs of social media after the controversy over his entry into the field during Argentina’s celebrations for the victory of the World Cup.