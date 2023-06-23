Diego He continues to make life miserable for his daughter. In the last episode of “In the background there is room” we could see how they have been managing Jimmy and Alessia in their new life as a couple and away from their family, with whom they ended up fighting after trying to ruin their future. Not having a place to stay, Charito’s youngest son went to ask for help from Kokiwho welcomed them into his home so that they can start from scratch, however, he told Diego Montalbán that he was hosting them.

What did Diego say to Alessia?

After learning his whereabouts, Diego set out on his way to Koki’s house, where he finally met the couple in love, who were surprised by the presence of Alessia’s father and thought that Cristóbal had gone to tell him that they were there. But Koki confessed to them that it was he who revealed his location, because he put himself in the role of a father and the feeling of suffering from not knowing about his children.

Jimmy promised Alessia that he would find a job to help pay the money to his dad.

Unfortunately, far from being happy to know that his daughter was well and happy, Diego told her that he owed her the sum of 20,000 dollars, an amount that he spent to pay for the trip and his studies at a prestigious university in Spain. Given this, Alessia got upset with him, because she, instead of apologizing for wanting to take her away from Jimmy, she asked him for money that she doesn’t handle.

Why did Alessia distance herself from her father?

The youngest of the Montalbán decided to run away from her father due to his intentions to keep her away from Jimmy, as Diego himself confessed when he went to see his daughter when he found out that she had been detained by the Police at the airport. . This, for allegedly carrying illegal substances in her luggage when she was preparing to travel with her lover to Spain.

This generated disappointment not only in Alessia, but also in Francesca, since Diego had accepted the youngest of the Gonzales as his daughter’s partner, however, all this was a lie, which is why no one suspected the dark plan that had in mind, and he almost carried out the husband of the Maldini matriarch.