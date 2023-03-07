He was celebrating his recovery from another accident in 2019: Andrea Cecca and his uncle Giorgio were 28 and 44 years old

A bitter and cruel fate befell a 28-year-old boy from Tivoli, Andrew Cecca, late last Saturday afternoon. He was celebrating with his uncle and their two companions the fact of being healed from the traumas suffered in an accident that took place in 2019, when he was involved in another accident. This time, unfortunately, he lost his life. His uncle also died.

It was the 2019 when Andrea, then 24 years old, originally from Tivoli but residing in Castel Madama in the province of Rome, was involved in a bad car accident.

In that case managed to survive but the traumas sustained in the crash had forced him to delicate care and a long period of rehabilitation wheelchair.

Wheelchair from which he was free right around this time. He continued to use crutches, but getting back on his feet to walk caused a big one joy.

Happiness that the young man, on Saturday, had decided to share with his uncle George44 years old, who had recently moved to Abruzzo for work.

Andrea Cecca and Giorgio died in an accident

Andrea, his uncle Giorgio and their respective companions spent a day together and around 7:00 pm they were walking back towards the house of the 44-year-old to conclude the excursion.

However, the unthinkable happened before we arrived at our destination. The Jeep Renegade is out off roadbroke through a guard rail and fell into a cliff for more than 50 meters.

The two girls, who were sitting in the rear seats, were thrown out of the passenger compartment during the fall. They have managed to cling to a safety net and, miraculously, they are survived.

Unfortunately, Andrea Cecca and Giorgio Bellachioma didn’t have the same luck. The 44-year-old was driving, while the 28-year-old was in the front passenger seat. For both there was nothing to do.

The police forces who arrived on the spot employed more than 5 hours to reach the car and extract the bodies of the two. The authorities are investigating to clarify the causes and dynamics of the accident.

A party daywhich unfortunately turned into absolute tragedy.