whatwhat did they celebrate he presidenthis government and his game 1st of July?

Would any honest voice from the Palace dare to list a success, just one, of the failed management of López Obrador?

No, there is no single achievementsuccess or government action that could improve the lives of citizens.

Actually, the “celebration” in it Plinth in the capital was another “foolish” distractor, in the face of the spiral of ungovernability and violence who in recent days confirmed that Mexico it is a river of blood.

And the best sample button we saw just in the last week.

Inexplicably, the prosecution of Mexico City closed the investigation to arrest the masterminds of the attack on Ciro Gomez Leyvawhile videos were released confirming the existence of a criminal gang within the city itself prosecution capital, which performs illegal searches to rob companies and businessmen.

In Chiapasorganized crime “raised” 16 employees of the Secretary of State Security and exchanged them for a kidnapped woman; Meanwhile in Celaya, Guanajuatoa criminal gang blew up a “car bomb”; terrorist act that injured ten national guardsmen.

In turn, in Warrior, the state leader of the Green Party was kidnaped, tortured, skinned and murderedwhile in La Ruana, Michoacana commando killed Hipolito Mora, former leader of the Self-Defense Forces. The family of the slain leader blamed the state and federal governments.

In the tourist area of Quintana Roo they reported at least 50 homicides in the month of Juneat the hands of organized crimewhile in Nuevo Leon was the director of the police of the municipality of Linares was assassinatedand in Taxco, Guerrerohundreds of shops closed because of floor charge.

At the same time, in Apatzingan, Michoacanlittle more than a hundred families left their homes, fleeing criminal violencewhile Gas station dealers across the country denounced a wave of “floor charges” who forced Close business.

All previous it was reported in the week that he Mexican president celebrates the “victory of the people” in the capital’s Zócalo.

Is it really a victory of the people? Isn’t it a smokescreen for disguise he failure scandalous of the worst president in history? Isn’t it a desperate response to the danger of Morena losing 2024?

That is why here are 50 examples of the failure of the president of the “no”.

And why the president of the “no”?

1.- Because they do not respect the Constitution, neither the president nor his party nor their governments.

2.- Because neither the president nor his cabinet, nor his governors respect the electoral rules.

3.- Because nobody sanctioned the lying propaganda of the “corcholatas”.

4.- Morena did not reveal the cost of the advanced campaigns.

5.- They did not stop using public money in advanced campaigns

6.- The adulation to the president did not end, to ingratiate himself with him.

7.- They did not stop pressuring employees, merchants and beneficiaries of social programs to participate in the survey simulation.

8.- AMLO did not keep his promise to end corruption

9.- He does not stop slandering and defaming the Judiciary, the Court and its ministers.

10.- He does not stop lying and López has detected more than one hundred thousand lies; almost 80 lies a day.

11.- He did not fulfill any of his campaign promises.

12.- There are no less poor.

13.- The poor are not better off.

14.- There are no more and better jobs.

15.- “The poor were not first” and they are the most punished with economic failure.

16.- There is no growth between 4 and 6 percent of GDP.

17.- The liter of gasoline does not cost ten pesos.

18.- The price of gas did not drop.

19.- The price of electricity did not drop and there are more blackouts.

20.- Inflation was not contained; it is the most expensive tax for the poor.

21.- There is no more private, national and foreign investment.

22.- He did not keep his promise not to indebt the country, which has the largest debt in history.

23.- Mexico is not a country with more security but, on the contrary, it is the worst in history in terms of insecurity.

24.- Violent deaths have not ended; today there are 160 thousand, the highest figure in history.

25.- The massacres did not end; they are more than ever

26.- None of the forms of organized crime are combated.

27.- Femicides have not ended: they are committed more than ever.

28.- The kidnapping is not over.

29.- The death of journalists did not stop; more than 70 are killed.

30.- The military and the sailors did not return to the barracks but today we are experiencing the worst militarization.

31.- The military and marines do not fight crime gangs but, on the contrary, there is a clear complicity with the mafia powers.

32.- The Mexican health system is not like in Denmark.

33.- Public health is no better today than in previous governments.

34.- The pandemic was not combated correctly.

35.- They cannot deny that Mexico is the 4th place in deaths from Covid.

36.- They cannot hide that Mexico has more deaths in excess: at least 500,000 lives lost.

37.- The medication backlog is not over.

38.- There are no medicines for children with cancer.

39.- The promise not to end the nurseries was not fulfilled.

40.- There is no better education.

41.- There are not a hundred new universities.

42.- There is no support for culture and sport.

43.- There is no support for science and technology.

44.- There is no transparency and Mexico is one of the most corrupt countries.

45.- Corruption is not swept like a ladder; top to bottom.

46.- “Courageous honesty” did not appear anywhere.

47.- The “mafia of power” is not over, but there is Morena, the new “mafia in power”.

48.- Today’s rulers are not more capable than yesterday’s.

49.- Ecology, the environment, forests and jungles are not respected; the best example is the ecocide called the Mayan Train.

50.- And there was no Franciscan austerity, since AMLO lives in a Palace, with 160 employees at his service.

As is clear, the tragedy to which Obrador, his government, his party and his whims led us It is colossal magnitudes.

Ignoring the size of this tragedy, its cost in lives, and the suffering of millions of Mexicans would be irresponsible.

For this reason, we are all obliged to the largest social mobilization in history, to rescue Mexico.

to time.

In case you didn’t read it: