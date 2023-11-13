Driving the car in which Daniele Picciau died was his friend and fellow villager, who fled after the accident and made himself untraceable

A huge tragedy occurred at first light yesterday, Sunday 12 November, in Sardinia. Daniele Picciau, aged just 32, lost his life in a road accident in Soleminis, in the Cagliari area. His friend who was driving fled after the impact, losing track of him. Hours later he turned himself in to the Carabinieri. He was driving without a license.

Yet another road accident that unfortunately brings with it a very young victimhappened at the first light of dawn yesterday, Sunday 12 November, in Sardinia.

Only one car was involved in the accident, one BMW it appears to be of large displacement, in which four friends were travelling, all originally from Dolianovaa municipality of 10 thousand inhabitants in the province of Cagliari.

After having probably spent the evening together, the four walked along the state road 387. Arriving at km 14.200, near the junction for Soleminis, for reasons still being investigated, the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle.

Exit off roadthe car ended its run in a field and was completely destroyed.

Unfortunately, a young man lost his life due to the impact and the serious trauma he suffered only 32 years old. This is Daniele Picciau, for whom the timely intervention of medical rescuers proved in vain.

The escape of Daniele Picciau’s friend

Following the clashwho was driving, was injured, he walked away without helping his friends and without waiting for the arrival of rescuers and law enforcement.

The man, apparently a 38-year-old from Dolianova, unemployed and without a driving licence, he disappeared for hoursnot making himself available either in his home or in other places he potentially frequented.

After hours of searches, approximately 24, the subject spontaneously showed up at the Carabinieri barracks in Dolianova, constituting themselves and admitting their faults.

It is impossible for the authorities to ascertain whether, at the time of the accident, he was also driving under the influence of alcoholics.

He will still have to answer to the charges vehicular homicide, hit-and-run and driving without a valid licence.

Injured and hospitalizedbut fortunately not life-threatening, he two other boys who were traveling in the car.