Mrs Jane Pressley died of an intestinal infection in the starry resort of Cape Verde, on the north-western coast of Africa. Now the husband, together with 350 other infected people, has taken legal action. The woman died just over three weeks after falling ill with gastric disease during the couple’s vacation. The widower, Michael Pressley, is among 350 holidaymakers who have launched legal action against tour operator TUI UK Ltd.

The couple, who had booked the five-star resort package through TUI, both fell ill within days of arriving at the resort last November. Two days after their arrival in Cape Verde, Ms Pressley started developing stomach and flu-like symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea, but while her husband recovered within a week, Ms Pressley, who had a pre-existing condition of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, she continued to suffer from these symptoms until she returned to England and was hospitalised.

The doctors’ antibiotic treatments were useless. The cause of the woman’s death, as stated in the certificate, was “infectious exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease”. “Even if nothing will ever bring her back, we need some answers. It’s the least we deserve,” said the victim’s husband.

“We are representing more than 350 people who fell seriously ill at this hotel in 2022. The impact of such illnesses should never be understated as they can lead to long-term health problems and in some cases can prove fatal,” he said. said a spokesman for the English law firm that is suing the tour operator and the resort chain.