“Read and accept the terms and conditions …”. Who did not find this phrase before facing an important document? But in fact, hardly anyone reads the entire lengthy document with dedication and patience. However, an American woman did so with an insurance policy and was left with nothing less than a $ 10,000 hidden prize.

It is advisable to read the fine print, but we do not usually have time, and we often do not understand the legal terms in which they are explained. However, then come problems and regrets.

The company Squaremouth in 2019 offered travel insurance with a “contest” hidden inside it for more than a year.

Donelan Andrews earned $ 10,000 for reading his entire travel insurance policy. Photo Squaremouth Pays To Read

In a section of the long document called “We pay you if you read it”, hidden between the legal terms, it specified that They would award 10,000 dollars to whoever realized that detail and called to claim the money. If no one noticed, they would donate that amount to charity.

But, of course, someone had enough patience and time and realized. Is about Donelan Andrews, a high school teacher who reads absolutely every line of every document that comes to her hands. And he had his awards.

What exactly did that paragraph say that ended up rewarding the woman? “In an effort to highlight the importance of reading the terms and conditions of our policies, we have launched ‘We pay you if you read it,’ a contest that will reward the person who reads your policy information from cover to cover. If you are reading this within the duration of the contest, and you are the first to contact us, you will be awarded the grand prize of the contest: ten thousand dollars ”.

The emotion of the American when knowing that her dedication and speed were rewarded. Photo: Squaremouth Pays To Read

Andrews was quick to react and contacted the company despite the fact that a day had passed since the contest began.

“I always read everything. I went to college and I graduated in Consumer Economics, so I was always passionate about everything that has to do with clients and consumers, especially so that companies do not take advantage of anyone “, the professor confessed to the portal Tampa bay.

“For the act of reading, I have even read the confidentiality rules of the Health Insurance Portability and Responsibility Law that they always give you when you go to a consultation,” exemplified the awarded woman.

The insurance company rewarded the teacher’s prompt response. Photo: Squaremouth Pays To Read

The teacher said that “hiding rewards” is a practice that she carries out in exams, to give extra points to her students if they notice some details that she includes to make sure they read everything carefully.

Squaremouth rewarded Andrews with his prize, but also donated $ 5,000 to each of the institutes where the woman worked to be invested in technology. Also, another $ 10,000 to a children’s NGO.

Source: La Vanguardia