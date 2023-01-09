Tragedy in Villafranca in Lunigiana, where mother and son disappeared within hours of each other: they were 78 and 45 years old

A double tragedy occurred in recent days in the small town of Villafranca in Lunigiana, in the province of Massa Carrara. Mother and son, aged 78 and 45 respectively, lost their lives in their home, just a few hours apart from each other. Their names were Matteo Veroni and Franca Porta Scarta. A double mourning that shocked the whole community.

It’s really absurd, as well as del tragicwhen it happened in the night between last Thursday and Friday, in a house of Villafranca in Lunigianaa small town of a few thousand inhabitants, located in the province of Massa Carrara, in Tuscany.

Matthew Verona, a 45-year-old truck driver, horse enthusiast and well known and well liked by everyone in the area, had just returned home and was climbing the stairs. Suddenly he was hit by a sickness and fell to the ground.

The man tried to ask his mother, the lady, for help Franca Porta Scarta. The elderly woman called the 118 rescuers, who unfortunately arrived on the spot they couldn’t do anything to save man’s life.

In desperation, the 78-year-old decided to let her son stay at home and set up the funeral home there. Surrounded by the affection of friends and relatives, in the late evening the woman was convinced by them to go to rest in the room for a while’.

During sleep, however, the same woman was struck in turn by an illness and never woke up again. She couldn’t bear the pain of the loss of her son.

Condolences for the death of mother and son

The double tragedy, as mentioned, has shocked everyone in town. Many messages of condolences reached the family in the hours following the deaths of mother and son.

Philip Bellesimayor of Villafranca in Lunigiana, said: