Fifth, he cannot bear the pain of the death of his wife Giovanna Vanin, Luca Simionato took his own life at the age of 54

He could not bear the pain of his wife’s death. Like this Luca Simionatohusband of Giovanna Vanin, the woman who died of an illness, decided to take her own life the day before her funeral and after speaking with the parish priest for mass.

The whole community is shocked by the terrible episode. Some friends, however, believe that the man has it planned a few months earlier, since too great love that tried for the wife.

Giovanna Vanin unfortunately had a sudden illness last year Sunday 15 May. She had just returned home after a motorcycle trip with her husband and some friends.

However, a few minutes later he did fainted and collapsed in the arms of man. The latter desperate, launched quickly the alarm to the health workers, but despite being admitted to the Ca ‘Foncello hospital in Treviso, the woman was not there nothing to do.

Giovanna, known by all as Jojounfortunately he lost his life for a cardiac arrest followed by cerebral edema. Her funeral is scheduled for today, in the early afternoon in the church of Quinto, the town where she lived with her husband.

The dramatic suicide of Luca Simionato

The dramatic death of man, on the other hand, took place yesterday, Monday 23 May. At about 13.30some construction workers found his body in a worksite near his home. He was now lifeless. There was also a note next to him in which she explained his motives.

In fact, the doctors intervened could not do anything for save it. They could only ascertain his death. A friend of Luca Simionato, shocked by the news, in an interview revealed:

She seemed to have planned everyone, a few months ago she said: when she is gone, I too will no longer be there. They lived in symbiosis.

Luca and Giovanna had been together since 26 long years. They were a serene and happy couple. They returned to Quinto in 2012, as Canada used to live. Both were well known in the world of motorcycleas great fans, especially of Harley Davidson.