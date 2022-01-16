Home page politics

Donald Trump has not been President of the United States for more than a year. At his first appearance in months, he repeats himself in terms of content. He doesn’t forget Angela Merkel either.

Florence/Arizona – Ex-US President Donald Trump was back on stage. Almost a year after Joe Biden took office, he launched a sweeping attack: his successor was responsible for the inflation crisis, illegal migration and increasing corona numbers, and Biden also embarrassed the United States on the world stage, including with the “surrender” in Afghanistan.

Russia, China, Iran and North Korea also no longer have any respect for the United States. Biden has “completely failed”, his pandemic course is “government tyranny”. Trump could not resist a nod to ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel during the performance in Florence, Arizona.

Trump on ambassador deduction: “Merkel was the happiest woman in the world”

Because among the audience was apparently Richard Grenell, former US ambassador in Berlin. “When I brought him back, Angela Merkel was the happiest woman in the world,” quotes Daniel Friedrich Sturm, US correspondent for the world, Trump. Grenell was seconded by Trump, repeatedly made a name for himself with sharp criticism of German government policies and finally resigned in early June 2020.

Trump, on the other hand, has refused to acknowledge his election defeat to this day. Also now in Florence again. He spread the conspiracy theory that he had actually won the election on November 3, 2020 and had been deprived of a second term through massive electoral fraud. The courts have long since proven that there was no fraud at all.

Storming the US Capitol: Trump repeats conspiracy theories

In addition, Trump spread conspiracy theories regarding the attack on the US Capitol and expressed the suspicion that authorities such as the federal police FBI could have been involved. Trump originally announced a press conference for the anniversary on January 6, but then canceled it.

“We’re tired of letting politicians in Washington control our lives,” Trump called out to his cheering supporters. “The Radical Democrats want to turn the United States into a communist country.” The rally was Trump’s first appearance in front of a larger audience since October. As usual, Trump said Arizona had “the largest” crowd – “further than the eye can see.” The exact number of participants was not initially known. (frs with material from AFP and dpa)