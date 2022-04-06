After an incredible rescue, see your family again it is an immense joy because they could never hug again. And that’s why the German shepherd howls for joy when he can finally return to his humans, after rescuers have intervened to bring him to safety from one cliff.

Photo source from seblasd’s Twitter

On Tuesday 1 March a dog was rescued in the area of Delta Flats of the Big Tujunga Canyon, in Los Angeles, in the United States of America. A difficult rescue, which required the intervention of special forces who did everything possible.

Onyx was walking with his owner and another dog on a 60m high cliff when he suddenly slipped off, getting stuck. He could not save himself and so the man called for help, which promptly intervened.

Onyx he spent a whole night pinned on a ledge. Even the slightest wrong movement could have caused her to fall and possibly die. The family has been standing there next to him all this time.

However, the rescue operation was a success. A helicopter, sent by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, also intervened. The rescuer Mike Leum posted the moment of the dog’s reunion with his family.

Photo source from seblasd’s Twitter

German Shepherd howls for joy and the reunion with his family is a very touching and moving moment indeed

Fortunately, the story ended with a happy ending. It was certainly not easy for the rescuers to intervene, but in the end they managed to rescue the poor Onyx.

Photo source from seblasd’s Twitter

When the German Shepherd saw the family again, he just couldn’t stop crying for joy: who knows how scared he was, but his humans never abandoned him, not even for a single moment!