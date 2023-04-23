He desperately looked far and wide for a vet, after having dinner on the Island of Elba, without success. So the animal died on the ferry that was taking them back to the mainland. This dramatic story starring Sara and her beloved Oscar, collected by LivornoToday, has been around the net.

“I repeatedly called the veterinary clinics on the island from 9pm to 5am the next day but to no avail – said the girl – no one was able to help me. Some doctors, I saw it on WhatsApp, also saw the message but did not reply to me. Absurd not to ensure a 24-hour emergency service”.

The animal had suffered a sudden illness around 20.40. There is currently no 24-hour rescue service for animals in need on Elba. His mistress desperately sought someone who could cure him. After a sleepless night alongside her trusty Oscar, at dawn Sara embarked on the first ferry, towards Piombino.

Unfortunately, however, the dog died in his arms, on board the ship, even before the disembarkation arrived. After the inevitable shock, the girl wanted to share her story and her pain with a post on Facebook: “The work of a veterinarian – wrote Sara – should be done with heart, vocation and with a true intent to save lives. For office hours, the degree can be taken for other jobs. On Elba it is impossible to save a dog if it feels sick in the evening”.

The Maremma Shepherd had arrived in Sara’s family with the beginning of the lockdown for Covid: “I had adopted him thanks to the voluntary associations of the Island of Elba, I had managed to bring him here not without various difficulties, now I can’t believe that he will no longer be with us – Sara recalled heartbroken – hello my great love, I loved you so much. Impossible to think of me without you, white of my heart”.