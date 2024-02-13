He can't enter Laura Pausini's concert and fires 17 gunshots at the entrance: the drama – Curler

Shoots at the secondary entrance of the Accor Hotel Arena in Paris. She absolutely wanted to go to Laura Pausini's concert. Nobody injured.

Sometimes you can really “go crazy” for your favorites, but what happened last evening was truly incredible. It seems, in fact, that a man has opened fire with a gun at the secondary entrance of the Accor Hotel Arena in Paris after being refused entry. The reason? It seems that he wanted to come in to attend the concert Laura Pausini. Fortunately, no one was injured and the man is currently under arrest.

The worrying episode took place around 8pm on Boulevard de Bercy, precisely in front of the VIP entrance of the Accor Hotel Arena. Pausini's concert was held in this truly fascinating location, where artists such as Madonna, Dua Lipa, Metallica and the Rolling Stones have passed through.

The man, without a ticket or special pass, was rejected by security agents and asked to leave the arena area. In response, the man headed towards the emergency exit, located a short distance from the main entrance, and opened fire with a 7.65 caliber semi-automatic pistol against the glass door. He had no intention of hurting anyone but of entering at all costs by destroying the entrance. The gesture could have led to far more serious consequences than a damaged door.

Luckily, no one was nearby at the time of the shots. The police intervened immediately, convincing the individual to put down the weapon. Immediately afterwards the man was immobilized before taking him to the police station. The total number of shots fired was 17: a fury against the door leading to the Pausini concert. Witnesses reported that the man seemed visibly altered and spoke rather disjointed and unclear sentences.

The Laura Pausini World Tour 2023/2024, after the great success in Italy with over 170,000 spectators, continued in the prestigious European sports halls. After performances in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Lisbon and Brussels, the Italian singer was last night in the famous Accor Arena in Paris. In the French capital the singer from Romagna recorded yet another sold out event. The show included her iconic songs from her career, with the addition of French-language hits and some tracks from her latest album “Anime Parallele.”

The artist's tour will continue in Switzerland and Germany, before arriving in Latin America, with stops planned in Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Costa Rica and Mexico. It will close in various US cities, with dates in Houston, Los Angeles, Orlando, Miami, Chicago, concluding with the Madison Square Garden stop in New York on April 6th.