An online petition against Filippo Turetta's defense lawyer has started on Change.org. He also works as a professor in the same university that Giulia Cecchettin attended

One appeared on Change.org online petition against Filippo Turetta's defense lawyerthe ex-boyfriend of Giulia Cecchettin accused of his death. Whoever raised this controversy does not believe it is appropriate for the 22-year-old to be defended by a lawyer who is also a lawyer full professor at the University of Padua. The same one attended by Giulia Cecchettin, who is about to graduate. For the rector of the university, however, it is a short circuit in the concept of democracy.

Lawyer Giovanni Caruso today defends Filippo Turetta, the 22-year-old accused of the femicide of his ex-girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin. An online petition raises much controversy over his appointment. He is also a full professor of criminal law at the University of Padua which Giulia attended.

According to who launched the online petition, these are two conditions that cannot be reconciled. And therefore the teacher is asked to renounce the defense of Filippo Turetta. And at the university to dissociate itself from the teacher's choice to defend the boy.

The University of Padua, through its rector and in numerous ways, expressed its condolences for the death of Giulia Cecchettin, a graduate student of the university, and took a stand against violence against women. Only in words, however, because in fact one of its important members, the lawyer Giovanni Caruso, full professor of Criminal Law, took on the defense of his (self-confessed) murderer Filippo Turetta.

This can be read in the petition launched last November on Change.org:

If the University of Padua is truly close to women victims of violence and wants to support this fight, it should remain aloof from the defense of those who have committed a brutal murder and whose guilt is indubitable. You cannot be with the victims and the executioners at the same time! Caruso renounces Turetta's defense or, otherwise, the University of Padua expresses itself publicly, dissociating itself from Professor Caruso's totally inappropriate choice.

Petition against Filippo Turetta's lawyer: the words of the rector of the University of Padua

Daniela Mapellirector of the University of Padua, cannot believe the controversy that has arisen.