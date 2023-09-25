After weeks of hospitalization Manuele Bittante, in a semi-vegetative state, was discharged: her husband could not handle the situation

A devastating drama took place yesterday in Maser, in the Treviso area. Manuela Bittante, a 77-year-old woman who had just been released from hospital, was stabbed to death by her husband, 74-year-old Sergio De Zen. The man, arrested, confessed to her crime and explained that he had done it so he would no longer see her suffer in that atrocious way.

This tragedy began in last Julywhen Mrs. Manuela was transported and admitted to hospital due to a stroke that had struck her.

After weeks of hospitalization, in which the doctors tried in every way to make her recover, last Saturday, September 23rd, the woman was discharged and sent home.

Manuela’s health problems, however, were far from resolved and although stabilized, the woman was fine in a semi-vegetative state.

He was there with her, always at her side Sergio De Zenher husband, a 74 year old man.

Seeing her like this, however, was too much for him. Perhaps in desperation the man grabbed a kitchen knife and repeatedly hit his wife, leaving her dying in a pool of blood.

Immediately afterwards he headed alone to the police barracks carabinieri Of Montebellunaclaiming to have killed his wife.

The military immediately sent help to the house indicated by the man, finding Mrs. Manuela still alivealbeit in desperate conditions.

For Manuele Bittante there was nothing that could be done

The 77-year-old was rushed to hospital Ca’ Foncello of Treviso, where however she passed away in the early hours of the morning today. Too much blood lost.

In particular, a stab wound inflicted by her husband on the chest proved to be fatal for her. between the ribs.

The news was then reported to her husband, who was already locked up in prison Santa Bona of Treviso. He was initially charged with attempted aggravated murder. Since this morning, with the death of Manuela Bittante, Sergio De Zen has been accused of homocide.

The same man, as well as having confessed he also explained his gesture because he did it due to the unbearability of his wife’s illness. He told the Carabinieri that the situation had become unbearable for him.