Brindisi, Vitantonio D’Errico found dead in his car: he took his own life two months after the death of his son Luca D’Errico

You call Vitantonio D’Errico the 55-year-old man, who yesterday morning, Sunday 23 April, was found lifeless inside his car. In recent hours, the hypothesis of an extreme gesture seems to be increasingly plausible, given what had happened to him a short time ago.

Unfortunately, the man had never managed to overcome the loss of her 31-year-old son, Luca D’Errico. For this crime a 24 year old boy he is now under arrest and is accused of taking his own life.

All investigations are underway for this new discovery, which of course has led to even more grief and sadness in the family. No one would have ever imagined experiencing two losses so sudden, in such a short time of each other.

Luca D’Errico he lost his life in the night between 12 and 13 February. Precisely in via Due Mille, in the municipality of Santa Susanna Towerlocated in the province of Brindisi.

The 31-year-old sadly passed away after a firearm shotor reached him in the area of ​​the nape. The rescuers who intervened rushed him to the hospital, but it is precisely here that shortly after the doctors could not help but surrender and ascertain his death.

Despite the agony of the serious loss suffered, his family members have therefore decided to donate his organsso that his disappearance could do something for those who needed it most.

The discovery of the body of Vitantonio D’Errico

In the morning of Sunday 23rd April However, some passersby in the countryside of Latianhave made a heartbreaking discovery. The 55-year-old man was killed inside his car.

From what transpired, it would appear that he hired gods drugs, then also found near the body. The most accredited hypothesis for now is precisely that of the extreme gesture.

The man a few days ago had expressed this will to his friends, as he just couldn’t get over the loss of his son. Given how the events unfolded, the investigators have already decided to return the body to his family members, to be able to celebrate his funeral.