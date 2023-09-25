Club Deportivo Guadalajara has been one of the most irregular teams of the current Apertura 2023, in the first three dates it was the absolute leader; However, after his participation in the Leagues Cup 2023his performance has gone down considerably, where many fans and specialists attribute it to the fact that Veljko Paunovic It does not have a defined starting team and changes it week to week.
Nine days have passed in the Apertura 2023, where the Serbian coach has opted to use different lineups in most of the games, even using players who have not been consistent throughout the rest of the semester, from what is perceived in the playing field.
Two examples of players whose lack of pace took its toll when they had the opportunity to participate are Eduardo Torres against Santos, who lost the ball twice and both were goals for the Laguneros. Another is the case of Jesus Sanchez, who was a key piece for two goals for América in the National Classic.
These inconveniences have caused that currently, after nine regular phase dates, the Sacred Flock has dropped to seventh position in the standings with 14 points. For this reason we leave you with the information that was rescued by the portal Passion Herd.
Day 1
In his debut against the Panzas Verdes, Paunovic was forced to modify his team because he had an incomplete squad due to the injury of Alexis Vega and the calls for Roberto Alvarado with Mexican team.
Matchday 2 – Two changes
The changes began on the second date against Atlético de San Luis, where he returned to the starting lineup Gilberto Sepulveda after serving a suspension, in addition to leaving out Fernando Gonzalez and Pavel Perez to put into Yael Padilla.
Day 3 – A change
For the commitment against Rayos de Necaxa, Paunovic shook up his lineup by leaving out Antonio Briseno to add to Lalo Torres.
Matchday 4 – Seven changes
For the match against FC Juárez, the Serbian rotated and shook up his eleven with seven changes as Alejandro Mayorga rather Cristian Calderón, Jesús Sánchez by Alan Mozo, Fernando González by Lalo Torres, Erick Gutiérrez by Victor Guzman, Alexis Vega by Yael Padilla, Roberto Alvarado by Isaac Brizuela and Jesus Brigido by Ricardo Marin.
Matchday 5 – Four changes
For the duel against Tijuana, the red and white team once again made adjustments such as Chapo Sanchez by Alan Mozo, Antonio Briseño by Alejandro Mayorga, Victor Guzmán by Erick Gutierrez and Ricardo Marin by Jesus Brigido.
Matchday 6 – Two changes
For the clash against Santos Laguna, Paunovic He changed his team little: Alejandro Mayorga by Antonio Briseno and Erick Gutierrez by Victor Guzman.
Matchday 7 – Three changes
For the commitment against Rayados, Paunovic He touched his team again: Antonio Briseno by Erick Gutiérrez, Cristian Calderón by Alejandro Mayorga and Yael Padilla by Alexis Vega.
Matchday 8 – Three changes
For the National Classic against America, Paunovic changed his stellar team again with Jesus Sanchez by Alan Mozo, Erick Gutiérrez by Antonio Briseno and Alexis Vega by Yael Padilla.
Matchday 9 – Three changes
For the duel against Pachuca, the changes were present again: Alan Mozo by Chapo Sánchez, Gilberto Sepúlveda for him Pollo Briseño, Yael Padilla by Alexis Vega and Ronaldo Cisneros by Fernando González.
