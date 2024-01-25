Constantly walking past your ex's house, following her to work, harassing her at the supermarket. And, as the 'top point': send a photo of her name, written in blood. This is a selection of the actions of FS (40) from Deventer, who could not accept the fact that the relationship was over, with major consequences for the victim. “It's bizarre to be on the sidelines of your own life.”
#cope #fact #relationship #stalks #lurid #manner
Lula: I'm working to make Haddad the best Finance Minister in this country
Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/25/2024 - 22:09 President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva used his speech at the 90th...
Leave a Reply