Constantly walking past your ex's house, following her to work, harassing her at the supermarket. And, as the 'top point': send a photo of her name, written in blood. This is a selection of the actions of FS (40) from Deventer, who could not accept the fact that the relationship was over, with major consequences for the victim. “It's bizarre to be on the sidelines of your own life.”

