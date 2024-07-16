Juarez City.- Before hundreds of active workers of the Mexican Social Security Institute, the candidate of the Fortaleza Amarilla slate, Jaime García Ríos, spoke about his main proposals, in addition to presenting those who make up the slate that will accompany him if elected.

“We have worked throughout the state, we have been welcomed with open arms, our colleagues know that we have a work and management proposal. We are going to strengthen our collective bargaining agreement, we are going to make sure it is respected. That is what we want as workers,” said García Ríos.

He also said he was very pleased with the response he received from the workers, not only in Ciudad Juárez but throughout the state, since some of those present at the event traveled from the cities of Chihuahua, Casas Grandes, Delicias, Parral or Cuauhtémoc to attend the meeting.

“Today is the event for unionized social security workers, there are colleagues from all over the state accompanying me and I am very happy with the response from the unionized base,” said the candidate of the Fortaleza Amarilla slate.

He concluded by saying that the new leader of Section VIII of the National Union of Social Security Workers will be elected on July 29, 2024, and took the opportunity to congratulate IMSS workers on their great efforts every day to get their work done.