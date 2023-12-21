A colleague of Vanessa Ballan says that Bujar Fandaj went to the supermarket where the woman worked up to 4 times in one morning, with the excuse of seeing her

According to a story from the colleague of the woman found lifeless in her home, Bujar Fandaj went to the supermarket where Vanessa Ballan worked up to 4 times in a single morning. The excuse was to see Vanessa again, with whom he had had a relationship some time ago. The colleague from Eurospin in Castelfranco Veneto where the woman from Riese Pio

Recently he had told us that he was afraid. In October he told us that he had gone to file a stalking complaint.

This is the story to Corriere della Sera of a colleague of Vanessa Ballan, who worked with her at Eurospin of Castelfranco Veneto until recently.

He came here often. Maybe he did it with the excuse of taking just one thing, there were days when we saw him even four times in a morning. She obviously reacted annoyed and in the last period she was afraid.

Vanessa Ballan's body was found lifeless in her home in Riese Piusin the province of Treviso, by her partner who had returned home on the morning of 19 December 2023. The 27-year-old was the mother of a 5-year-old child and was pregnant with her second child.

In the past she had had a relationship with that 41-year-old man, which however had ended some time ago. In October she had decided to report him for stalking and, according to the story of his colleagues, he was afraid of him.

Marco Martani, chief prosecutor of Treviso, who coordinates the investigations, says that the victim and her executioner had had a relationship that began in 2022 and ended in the summer of 2023. He didn't want to leave her and started stalking her ex.

After the stalking complaint, it seemed that the Kosovar had calmed down. Until the tragic epilogue, yet another femicide of a truly terrible 2023.