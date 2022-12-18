The wait is over. The end of World Cup Qatar 2022 It has everyone glued to their televisions and much was said about the artists who would be present at the closing ceremony of the sports tournament. One of the most anticipated stars was the reggaeton artist Ozuna, who arrived at the Lusail stadium in Doha, Qatar, to impose the Latin rhythm.

It was the last Thursday, December 15, when it was officially known that the ‘light-eyed black’ would be present at the event and would be one of those in charge of leading the closing show of the World Cup Qatar 2022 this Sunday the 18th. Likewise, it was learned that their attendance at the event occurred after several artists refused to be part of the closing ceremony of the tournament, in protest of human rights violations in the Arab country.

This achievement in the artistic career of the author of “Corazón de seda” coincides with his feat of reaching number 1 on Billboard’s “Latin Airplay” list with his song “Arhbo”, the same one he sang a few moments ago.

This was the presentation of Ozuna at the Qatar 2022 World Cup

It was 9:05 a.m. (Peruvian time), when the Puerto Rican artist entered the stage at the closing ceremony of Qatar 2022 performing his new song “Arhbo” along with Nigerian singer David Adeleke.

However, what caught the attention of his show was that Shakira did not appear on the scene with him as had been rumored days ago. Minutes later, the song “Light in the sky” resounded in the Lusail stadium as it was sung by Balqees Ahmed Fathi, Rahma Mezher and RedOne.

Ozuna is confused with Yordy Reyna on his arrival in Qatar 2022

On December 16, it was learned that Ozuna would set the musical quota at the closing of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Sports journalist Michael Succar linked live from Doha to tell the incidents about the arrival of the urban genre artist on Arab soil. It was here that a hilarious event happened.