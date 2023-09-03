The goalkeeper of the Cruz Azul Soccer Club, sebastian juryacknowledged having made a mistake in América’s second goal in the Clásico Joven, since a bad clearance of his led to the scoring play and therefore, the La Noria team ended up falling 2-3 at the ‘Colossus of Santa Úrsula’.
The Mexican player said he took responsibility “for his shit” and pointed out that he cannot allow himself to make such mistakes in matches of this caliber.
“It’s a screwed up situation because it’s our stadium, our people. I know a lot that I have to improve, I can’t afford these mistakes. I assume my responsibility when the second goal is screwed up, I have to clear in a better way,” said the Mexican goalkeeper to the media at the end of the meeting.
The Mexican goalkeeper explained that he must have “a lot of mental strength” to reverse this situation and show the fans of the Machine that he has the ability to defend the sky-blue goal, since since his arrival in the team he has not been able to take regularity and now, that Jesus Crown You are not there, you should raise your level.
“The teammates did a great job in the match. Obviously this can’t be reversed by talking, it can be reversed by working. I have to have a lot of mental strength to get out of the rut and to show what I’m made of, without a doubt I’m going to get ahead”
– Sebastian Jury..
The next commitment of the celestial team will be against Mazatlán FC on date 8, visiting the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’, there they will seek to return to the victory scene.
