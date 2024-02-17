The technician Atlético Nacional, Jhon Bodmer, He experienced a difficult situation this Friday, after a man forcibly entered the press room where he was making his post-match statements to insult him for his decisions.

National Athletic fell 3-2 against Deportivo Cali on date 7 of the League. That defeat was a trigger for the team's fans, who are angry and uncomfortable with the coach's poor performance at the start of the tournament.

Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

As a result of this nonconformity, a fan mocked the security of the stadium of the Deportivo Cali and entered the press room and interrupted Bodmer to insult him.

“Why did you take him out, mar… The best one who was playing, the one who puts heart and h… and you take him out,” shouted this person who demanded that the 'purslane' coach replace Daniel Mantilla and Pablo Cepellini.

The press conference was automatically ended. The conference coordinator tried to calm him down, but he continued: “Get serious, mar…” he continued yelling at him. At that moment, it was decided to end the press conference.”

🙈 SHAME: This CANNOT happen at a press conference. It's ridiculous and the main culprit here is the @Dimayor which has allowed the accreditation of many fans 'disguised' as journalists. We may or may not agree with the technical director, but this is not the place nor the… pic.twitter.com/rnR8mqt6tc — Gustavo López (@guslopezinfo) February 17, 2024

Deportivo Cali regrets what happened to Bodmer

Deportivo Cali came out through their social networks to condemn the events that occurred in their stadium, in Palamaseca: “We categorically reject the events that occurred during the press conference of the Atlético Nacional club. For our Association, any act of violence, verbal, physical or psychological aggression that affects the sporting spectacle or attacks its protagonists is unacceptable. From our institution, we stand in solidarity with the Atlético Nacional club and the technical director Jhon Jairo Bodmer in light of what happened.”

And he explained what happened and how the man forcibly entered Jhon Bodmer's press conference: It should be noted that the Atlético Nacional fan violently entered the press room of our stadium, attacking the woman from the logistics service. “The person was identified and individualized by Deportivo Cali in collaboration with the logistics company and the National Police, whom we left available for the application of the National Police Code for the corresponding sanctions.”

Sanction to the fan

The fan is called Sebastian Arenas and once he was removed from the press room, the authorities finally removed him from the place.

Alfonso Morales Movilla, journalist, pointed out that Arenas was in a suite at the Cali stadium and that would have made it easy for him to bypass security controls.

Once arrested by the authorities, the same communicator announced that the Police would impose a summons on him for inciting violence in a public spectacle, according to code 1801.

Jhon Bodmer, rebuked by a fan.

We will have to wait if Dimayor will impose any other sanction on the fan or the clubs after this incident that occurred in Palmaseca.

