He calls the neighbors in the night and stabs a 17-year-old: the girl is in serious condition

He would have called the neighbors in the night and stabbed a 17-year-old girl. A 52-year-old man was stopped by the police in San Vito dei Normanni, in the province of Brindisi, on charges of attempted murder.

The man, who suffers from mental problems, stabbed the young woman at the entrance to the house. The girl, hit in the abdomen, is now hospitalized in serious condition in hospital.

The 52-year-old was reached by the police in his home while he was still holding the knife in his hands. After disarming him, he was taken to the psychiatry department of the Perrino hospital in Brindisi.

The police have acquired further testimonies to reconstruct the entire context of the episode, and to ascertain a possible motive for the attack.