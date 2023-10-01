SAN VITO DEI NORMANNI. A 17-year-old was stabbed in the abdomen last night in San Vito dei Normanni, in the province of Brindisi, and is now hospitalized in serious condition. The police arrested the alleged perpetrator of the gesture, a 52-year-old, accused of attempted murder. According to an initial reconstruction, the man – who suffers from mental problems – would have called the intercom at the neighbors’ house during the night, and then would have hit the girl. The police have acquired further testimonies to reconstruct the entire context of the episode, and to ascertain a possible motive for the attack.