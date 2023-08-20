Osimhen and Lautaro presented themselves with a brace, just to reiterate a concept: they are the cover men of the championship. And many like them. Even in Arabia…

Matthew Nava

In a Serie A still in search of itself, frightened by Saudi Arabia’s current accounts and the tantrums of the transfer market, the first Saturday was enough to reiterate to the rest of the world who the cover men of the Italian championship are. Victor Osimhen and Lautaro Martinez, paired at the top of the scoring charts with the braces with which they solved the Frosinone and Monza cases: the first of the season, the ones that serve to shake off the torpor of summer and the heat of mid-August.

DÉJA VU — Far from packed legs and breath to build, the Nigerian and the Argentine did not stock up on the excuses buffet and showed up at the starting gate dazzling and hungry as they had been for the whole of last season, tearing apart the first two places of the old top scorer rankings (26 and 21 centers respectively): now they have already set the bar for the others who want to get on the wagon of purebred bombers. It is the first of the Serie A train, the one that pulls the show of the Italian championship with the engine. Rudi Garcia and Simone Inzaghi, like everyone else, had no doubts: football is played with 11 players plus substitutes but, if you have the King Midas of goals among them, everything becomes easier. See also The 5 forwards that River has for 2022

v for victor — Osimhen decided Frosinone-Naples after Matteo Politano had straightened it out by equalizing the momentary yellow-blue advantage. Nothing new in the ingredients, the same ones with which he cooks opposing defenses since he grew up feeding on goals: Victor sees the goal, damn well. And he does it extremely effectively both in the case in which the area needs to be guarded to finish off, and when there are meters between him and the goal in which to burn defenders and pursuers before targeting the back of the net. The 2-1 goal falls in the first case, the trio in the second: in both actions Giovanni Di Lorenzo served him who, like Luciano Spalletti before and now Garcia, knows who to lean on up front. The first reason why you can dream of an encore in Naples is precisely the 24-year-old talent.

justified ambitions — In Milan, no one hides the team goals. Simone Inzaghi himself spoke of the second star and Lautaro ensures the necessary serenity to be able to daydream. If Giuseppe Meazza gave spectacular shape to a starry night a few minutes from the end singing in unison with the torches of the telephones lit, it is because Monza fell under the blows of the Bull. Two, like Osimhen, both born from visionary readings of time and space. Denzel Dumfries has known him for two years, Marko Arnautovic for a few days: the exact same result, the ball goes into space and a few moments later the void is occupied by Lautaro. At the end of the game, the Argentine spoke of “giving a signal”. To who? To the championship and to the competition, understood as teams and as colleagues, including Napoli and Osimhen himself. Perhaps the signal is also for foreign championships, including Saudi Arabia. Serie A has its cover men. And they have already started scoring. See also Nba, the market is heating up: the 10 hottest names for January