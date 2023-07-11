A 60-year-old woman arrested for the death of her elderly mother, kept her confined to the house tied to the bed: “It’s my fault, come quickly”

A 60 year old woman she was arrested on charges of causing the death of her elderly mother. She called 112, confessing her guilt and asking for help: “Come quickly, my mother is dead, it’s my fault”.

The phone call to the authorities came on Sunday 9 July, from the town of Stella, in the province of Savona. The Carabinieri agents quickly reached the house, located in a hidden wooded area reachable only on foot. Once they entered the house, they did the sad discovery. There was nothing more they could do for the elderly woman, her daughter kept her tied to the bed with dog collars and ropes, in poor sanitary conditions.

The 60-year-old woman locked the door with an iron bar

Not only that, at night he closed that house with a iron bar, lest the poor mother should go out in her absence. Impossible for anyone to understand what was happening in that house, given the isolated location. The old lady was suffering from serious health problems, which made it impossible for her react to abuse of the 60-year-old woman.

It is not clear what happened and how the death occurred. Investigators speculated that the elderly woman may have tried to get out of bed, only to be hit by a sudden illness. When her daughter returned home and realized what had happened, she cut the rope that kept her tied to her bed and tried, in vain, to revive her. Then, realizing he couldn’t do anything, he called the authorities confessing his guilt.

The 60-year-old woman was arrested on serious charges and now he is waiting to appear before the magistrate. It will be essential to understand the reason for the mother’s imprisonment, it is assumed that she has pocketed her pension for who knows how long. But for now, only a hypothesis remains, pending interrogation. It is unclear whether or not an autopsy will be ordered on the old woman’s lifeless body.