He calls his son at Christmas saying he’s been kidnapped: found drunk

It is a surreal story to say the least that which took place in the Aosta Valley on Christmas night when a man called his son asking him for help as he had been kidnapped by some strangers.

To tell the story is The print according to which the man, a well-known 80-year-old entrepreneur rather well known in Champoluc, in the Aosta Valley, where he runs a restaurant, called his children on Christmas evening.

However, he told one of the two that he had been kidnapped. “Help me” the man shouted on the phone alerting his son, who immediately turned to the authorities.

The military, once the complaint was collected, set out on the trail of the man who they tracked down thanks to his mobile phone.

The man was therefore traced to a club in Biella where he was spending Christmas. The entrepreneur was not only safe and sound, but he was also drunk and in the company of a woman.

The family members breathed a sigh of relief, but the entrepreneur now risks getting into trouble: the man, in fact, could be reported for causing alarm.