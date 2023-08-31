Mattia Musumeci crashed his scooter against a light pole: rescue was useless for him, he died instantly

A dramatic road accident took place in recent days in Giarra, in the Catania area, and unfortunately cost the life of Mattia Musumeci, a 17-year-old boy from the area. He was aboard his moped and collided, for reasons yet to be clarified, against a public lighting pole. Help is useless for him.

The umpteenth tragedy on Italian roads it occurred in recent days near Catania, more precisely at Giarraa town a few kilometers from the Sicilian province.

The accident involved only one vehicle and one only person who was traveling on board, whose life was practically interrupted on the spot, on impact.

Unfortunately, the victim is very young. Mattia Musumeci has lost control of his mopeda Honda SH e collided at high speed into a public lighting polethen crashing to the ground.

The arrival of the medical rescuers on the spot was timely, but unfortunately they were unable to do anything to avoid the worst. The 17-year-old already had it shut down almost instantly.

The pain for the death of Mattia Musumeci

A dramatic story resident local, who was the first to notice the accident. On social media, the man said he heard the loud noise of braking and impact. Then went down to the street, he saw the young man on the ground.

The same witness said that Mattia, before the incident, she had called her mom on the phone.

Mattia was a young and promising footballer from theRussian ASD Sebastiano Calcio. The company recalled it this way on social media:

You cannot accept the death of a 17 year old boy. Mattia Musumeci has left us. A polite, respectful boy with the desire to train and improve. Last year coach Eugenio Lu Vito added him to the first team, and he was the happiest boy in the world. La Russo Sebastiano Calcio, joins the pain of his friend Tony, family, relatives and friends of Mattia. An immense pain that is also ours. Rest in peace Matthias.

