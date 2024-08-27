Many times we find ourselves feeling what many call a “sixth sense”. That little voice that guides us and puts us on alert when necessary. It was precisely this sensation that pushed a mother from Florence to alert the Carabinieri since her daughter had not answered the phone for three days. When the soldiers and the woman entered the house, a terrible scene opened up before their eyes. The corpse of the woman was lying inside the house.

Florence; photo from the archive

This morning, August 27, the Carabinieri of the unit Florence they found the lifeless body of a woman inside her home. The military were contacted by the mother of the fifty-one-year-old who had been unable to contact her daughter for several days. The woman, frightened and anxious, after three days of unanswered calls, decided to intervene. Accompanied by the Carabinieri, the woman entered her daughter’s house with a copy of the keys to the apartment. The terrible scene that opened before the woman’s eyes made her understand that her worries were well-founded.

House under seizure; photo from the archive

The woman of 51 years old was lying lifeless inside the apartment located on the outskirts of Florence. Based on initial investigations it seems that on the corpse the woman had traces compatible with a self-harm event that caused her death. The Carabinieri of the Scientific Investigations section collected all the evidence of the case to evaluate every possible hypothesis. The Deputy Public Prosecutor of Florence and the coroner were also on site. The PM, despite the traces found on the victim, ordered the transport of the body to the institute of forensic medicine for the performance of the autopsy. The woman’s property was also seized to complete all the investigations.