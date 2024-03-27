A parliamentary report approved by the Health and Environmental Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council called for the importance of setting specific standards and specifications that work to unify the work mechanisms of food control laboratories and foods entering through the country’s various border crossings, warning of the danger of receiving in the country’s markets products that are similar to the original products, such as “similar” products. Cheese and other innovative food products, most of which consist of only 20% natural ingredients, which requires knowing their composition more precisely and whether they are healthy or have side effects.

The report, which was submitted by the committee to the Presidency of the Council within the topic of “Government Policy on Food Safety,” addressed national legislation related to food safety, policies, strategies, programs and activities undertaken by the state to achieve food safety and ensure public health for all members of society, in addition to the most prominent challenges facing the authorities. Concerned in the country towards improving food systems and food safety.

The report confirmed that the decrease in the number of inspectors on mobile food trucks and food delivery companies is one of the most prominent challenges facing food safety, pointing to the importance of tightening control over restaurants that publish promotional advertisements, under the name “healthy restaurants,” in order to ensure that they comply with the standards for providing food safety. Healthy “low-calorie” meals.

He also stressed the importance of establishing a mechanism whereby food establishments are required to appoint a health supervisor or food safety official, who will be qualified and trained, under the supervision of a team of experts and specialists.