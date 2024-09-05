He passed away suddenly, without it being possible to intervene concretely to save his life, or at least to glimpse a hope of success. His name was John Targathe 36 year old man from Lendinara in the province of Rovigo, who lost his life leaving everyone shocked.

The 36 year old, in fact, was torn from life by a sickness sudden, leaving great sadness and pain in his community. The tragedy of this death, which some might call “senseless,” occurred in a few hours, with a speed that left everyone truly shocked.

On Monday, Giovanni, who lived alone, felt unwell and promptly contacted the rescue. He was not feeling well and wanted to call 118 to get out of that unexpected and painful situation. An ambulance quickly took him to the hospital in Rovigo, where he was immediately assisted by doctors.

Unfortunately, his conditions health, after arriving at the hospital, rapidly deteriorated, and despite the efforts of the medical staff, Giovanni died during the night due to cardiac arrest. He had sensed that something was wrong but the aid was not enough to save his life. The tragedy developed in a lightning-fast way, leaving friends and family shocked.

His disappearance deeply moved those who knew him, and many remember the last meeting with Giovanni. In fact, many in the small town did not know that their daily greeting would be a farewell. His passion for Inter is one of the most vivid memories among those who knew him.

“Have a good trip Gio, you will remain in our hearts forever,” wrote a friend of the family in a touching message. funerals of Giovanni Targa will be held today at 5:00 pm at the Athesis funeral home in Legnago. Those who wish to participate may, in lieu of flowers, contribute with a donation to support funeral expenses.