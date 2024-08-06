He ‘cages’ himself in a business to steal

Ciudad Juárez— A suspected thief was arrested overnight after being caught ‘caged’ in a fast food store in a shopping mall, reported operational personnel from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

Shortly before 4:00 a.m., police from the Valle District went to the subway on De las Torres Avenue and Manuel J. Clouthier, where the business’s alarm was activated, interconnected with the Immediate Emergency and Response Center (CERI).

Inside the business they found a man who had already dismantled five television screens and smashed the glass of a door to enter, reported a commander of the SSPM.

The police transferred the alleged perpetrator to the facilities of the Southern District to begin the process of presenting him to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The detainee was identified as Abelardo VM, 33 years old, who has been arrested for more than ten times for the same crime and home robbery, dating back two years to the present.