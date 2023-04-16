A girl identified as Chandler West which is originally from North Carolina, United States found a treasure in discovering that the old bag to buy it for 1 dollar had a real cost of 7 thousand 500 dollars, about 135 thousand Mexican pesos.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the young woman told the result she obtained after buying a bag in an online bazaar, since she considered that it had an old look that she loved.

Chandler West said that he bought the bag for a dollar and that for a while the origin of it was not questioned since the person who sold it did not know much about it either and also published the photos of it somewhat blurred.

It was a year later, after the bag remained stored along with other old items, that the young woman decided to investigate it, since she intended to resell it.

Investigating, West discovered that the bag would have been made in France in the 1920s and by reviewing the clasps of the bag, he learned that the item he bought for a dollar was a Cartier brand and was more than 100 years old.

In addition to the age of the Cartier bag, the girl also discovered that it was decorated with 12 small diamonds, for which she sensed that it could be worth a fortune.

Although appraisers pegged the item at about $3,500, West managed to get $7,500 for the old Cartier item by auctioning it off.