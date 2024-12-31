Buying an apartment in Spain has become especially difficult for many in recent times since, in general, the quality of life has decreased due to stagnant salaries and, at the same time, inflation that has caused many to lose purchasing power. The prices of the real estate market have not been an exception and the banking products to be able to get mortgages do not help the cause much either. And the interest is also on the rise. For this reason, a few years ago variable mortgages began to succeed, which at the beginning of the loan offer lower interest rates than fixed ones. As a negative, it has, above all, the risk of suffering an exaggerated increase in interest. This is what happened to Yolanda Alba, a woman from Barcelona who recently explained her drama with the variable mortgage she signed ten years ago. She wanted to tell her story this Saturday during the ‘laSexta Xplica’ program on La Sexta and lamented the amount of money that he has had to pay in interest in that decade and the situation to which he is currently exposed, when he still has 24 years left to finish paying the mortgage on his house. Furthermore, their situation is not easy. “You should see the apartment,” he explained before the cameras. “46,000 euros too much” The data he confessed does not leave anyone indifferent and Yolanda estimates that in 10 years she has paid “46,000 euros too much in interest.” «I, who am working in telecare, will be working but with the pendant on now, because I will already be 79 years old. “It’s a lot,” she laments, who has chosen to extend the mortgage to try to live less on the limit. Today, Yolanda has a monthly mortgage payment of 1,046 euros when a year ago it was 467 euros. In total, he estimates that it has tripled. Fortunately, he has been able to make “piggy banks” to cover the expense but today, with the current letter, he is in more trouble. «I am doing more sporadic jobs, because my health is not allowing it, but what I want to achieve is to make a piggy bank and, once a year, try to put money into the mortgage when they allow me the normal payment, so that I can shave years off. », he explains. Related news standard No Millionaire José Elías gives the solution to the problem of squatters in Spain: “It’s very simple…” Jordi Martínez standard No A financial advisor, forceful with the housing situation in 2025 Jorge HerreroSo, after an agreement With his bank he has managed to extend the term and if a while ago he had the payment pending for 14 years, now they have extended it to 24. “I see a ray of light,” he comments with a small mouth thanks to the “fix” of these ten years, which will mean an extra 46,000 euros in interest and which will mean that in total his apartment has cost him around 200,000 euros. This affects him especially because his home, as he comments, is not a big deal. . “You should see the apartment, if you go in too quickly you’ll go out the window, and my neighborhood has three minutes left to be marginal,” she says, stating her testimony, implying that she is in a very humble place. “I don’t live in Sarrià,” he says.

