Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled that a young man must pay a girl 7468 dirhams, the value of traffic violations he committed with her car before transferring its ownership to his name.

And a girl filed a lawsuit against a young man, in which she demanded that he oblige him to pay her 8,000 dirhams, in addition to fees and expenses, indicating that she had sold her vehicle to the defendant, and after receiving it he committed traffic violations before transferring ownership from her name to his, forcing her to pay about 8,000 dirhams of money. The total value of the violations committed, and a copy of the vehicle sale contract, and copies of receipts issued by the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, provided support for her claim.

The court stated in the merits of the ruling that the evidence from the papers and receipts provided by the plaintiff is that the total amount paid for the vehicle after the date of the sale contract is 7468 dirhams, and then it is established for the court that the plaintiff paid sums on behalf of the defendant as a result of his misuse of the vehicle owned by her after the date The sales contract, which has not been transferred in his name.

She indicated that the defendant appeared before the case management office and did not dispute the plaintiff’s requests, nor did he submit proof of his innocence of the claimed amounts.