He bursts into the ward and threatens the nurses: “I'll take the gun and shoot.” Shock at Avellino hospital

“I'll take the gun and shoot you.” He was afraid at the Moscati hospital in Avellino, where a man threatened two nurses and a social health worker with death.

According to Il Mattino, around 9.30pm on Tuesday 9 January the man showed up at the entrance of the General Medicine Unit, asking to visit his hospitalized 87-year-old father. Despite the hour, a nurse allowed him to enter.

The man first complained of alleged mistreatment by his father (“I heard the screams from outside”) then, once he entered the room where the elderly man was hospitalized, he threatened those present with death: “I have a gun, I'm going to get it.” take it and I'll shoot you.” When a security guard arrived he disappeared.

Investigations are underway by the police to identify the alleged attacker. In the next few hours, video surveillance images from the hospital will also be acquired to trace his identity.