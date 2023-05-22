Hermosillo.- Accused to start a fire in the home from his couplethat it spread to several neighboring housesa subject was linked to process in Sonora.

Following actions coordinated by the State Security Board, Francisco Javier “N” remained linked to the process and in pretrial detention as likely responsible for setting fire to your partner’s house and that the fire will spreadaffecting five more housesis detailed in a bulletin.

The measures were dictated by judge on May 19, when an operation was carried out to complete arrest warrant against Francisco Javier, arrested by the Hermosillo Municipal Policein coordination with the three orders of governmentwith evidence data collected by the Sonora State Attorney General’s Office (FGJES).

Testimonials and scientific data place him as the likely person responsible for the crimes of family violence and fire damage, events recorded in the Guayacán neighborhood, in Hermosillo, on the afternoon of May 16.

The case

From the investigations it is clear that after arguing with his partner, Francisco Javier “N” set fire to furniture and it spread to the house; in turn, the incident damaged five more homes.

Immediately, from the State Security Board, the Vice Prosecutor for Feminicides and Crimes Committed for Gender Reasons was requested to coordinate with personnel from the Sonora Social Development Secretariat (Sedesson) to provide optimal comprehensive care to the victims.

In addition, through the Sonora Prosecutor’s Office, support is provided by ministerial staff, advisers, psychologists and staff from the Women’s Justice Center.

The necessary procedures are also carried out for the integration of the folder, managing to collect five complaints at the moment.