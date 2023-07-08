A man he buried his own mother in the backyard of his house at an address located in the Triunfo de la República neighborhood in the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office, in Mexico City.

The events occurred on the night of Thursday, July 6, at number 86 Calle Industria corner Bonifacio López as a reference behind the Basilica of Guadalupe.

The subject was arrested this Friday by elements of the Citizen Security Secretariat (SSC). This is Jorge “N”, 47 years old, who last night he buried his 79-year-old mother named María del Carmen in the backyard of his houseas reported by the preventive police.

According to reports, it was Jorge’s sister, who, when trying to talk to her mother on the phone, found out that he had died, so she called the authorities to report the emergency.

“The son says that suddenly his mother fainted and died, so since he did not have money for a funeral home, he buried her in the gardens of his house,” said an official from the Quiroga sector.

Likewise, the officer explained that the arrest was made on Thursday night and that the subject was apparently intoxicated, in addition, the police elements found a bloodstain on the floor.

According to testimonies from neighbors in the area, the now detainee is addicted to drugs and was often seen arguing with his mother, whom he buried in the garden of the home.

The detainee was made available to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, where his legal situation will be determined, and an autopsy will also be performed on the woman to determine the true causes of her death.