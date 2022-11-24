The copy of the little horse, the Yellow Flames of the Provincial Command of Asti have seized one false Ferrari F43

A Toyota MR Coupetransformed in the bodywork and external accessories to make it completely similar to one Ferrari F430: a 26-year-old from Asti he was stopped by a patrol from the economic-financial police nucleus of Asti during a control service in the area. Leading the operation Yellow flames of the provincial command.

The 26 year old from Asti he was stopped by a patrol from the economic and financial police unit of Asti during a territory control service. The car, following the investigations carried out, was found to be one Toyota MR Coupetransformed in the bodywork and external accessories to make it completely similar to one Ferrari F430.

Emblems, logos and original mechanical parts of the manufacturer, such as rims, brake calipers, front and rear bonnet, wheel arches and steering wheel have been replaced with products apparently completely the same as those of the well-known sports model of little horse rampant produced from 2004 to 2009 with “Pininfarina” design by the prestigious luxury car factory in Maranello. The forgery was confirmed by the experts who intervened after car stop. The car was then seized by the yellow flames and the owner reported to the Asti prosecutor’s office for its use. without permissionregistered trademarks.

Subscribe to the newsletter

