Santi Oleaga’s widow visits the facilities of El Diario Vasco, in one of the last visits before moving to the new headquarters in Miramón. With immense affection and admiration she remembers the anecdotes of her husband’s life in the newspaper that she considered her home. “What’s more, he loved the newspaper as if it were his,” recalls Amaia Guridi. «He put on the new press and brought me as if we were going to the Louvre. And I came so happy », he gets excited when he remembers.

– They have counted the reels of newspaper together more than one Sunday, one of their many worries.

– ‘Shall we take a little tour of the Journal?’, He would say to me. We would take our bikes and end up counting reels in the newspaper store. ‘Do you have to tell all this? From there you are going to get a lot of newspapers, ‘I dissuaded him. The more coils there were, the happier we were going home. I loved this so much! He told me many times: ‘If the Real wins, we will sell more newspapers. So he has to win … ‘ We also traveled together to visit paper factories in Germany, Finland, Sweden … Those trips are unforgettable.

Oleaga, born from Durango, went to study in San Sebastián and became a Donostiarra “y de la Real.” He was in the 3rd year of Business Studies at what is now the San Sebastian campus of the University of Deusto and he met an 18-year-old Amaia, a Bergarian by birth. They met for the first time in a bar on Calle Zubieta.

– What caught your attention about Santi?

– He would go down to a bar, with his classmates from the student flat where he lived, to play cards and I would go out for coffee during the break from Preu classes in Jesuitinas. We started to greet each other and treat each other more every day. Still today I really miss the walks on the beach, the meetings when I left work and went to the El Antiguo tunnel to look for Santi, the family birthdays …

Guridi quotes in a very special way the priest Alfredo Tamayo Ayestaran who every year, until he passed away in 2014, dedicated a mass to Santi in a small chapel of the University. He had been his teacher on the run. «He did it with all the affection. He even remembered where he sat in class. He was very committed to denouncing ETA and always remarking how unjust his murder had been, just like those of all the victims. At first he didn’t dare to say anything to me because he knew I was very sick, but since I went the first time with my family, every year we remembered Santi together ».